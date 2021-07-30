Barbara J. Smith, age 72, of Wayne, Ohio passed away on Friday (July 30, 2021) at Bowling Green Manor. She was born on November 4, 1948 in McComb, Ohio to the late Ernest & Maxine (Franks) Smith.
Surviving are her sisters, Karen Smith of Wayne, Ohio, Donna (Butch) Corbin of Risingsun, Ohio; brothers, Marvin (Kristi) Smith of Risingsun, Ohio, Dale Smith of Wayne, Ohio, Roger Smith of Wayne, Ohio, Norman (Norma) Smith of Rudolph, Ohio, Kenneth (Sally) Smith of Risingsun, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest & Maxine; brothers, Darol, Ervan & Ronald.
Barb was a 1968 Graduate of Elmwood High School. She worked in the custodial department at Bowling Green State University for 29 years. She was a former member of the Mt. Zion United Brethren Church.
Friends will be received from 4-7 PM Tuesday (August 3, 2021) at Barndt Funeral Home in Wayne, Ohio where a Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:00 AM Wednesday (August 4, 2021) with Pastor Vernagaye Sullivan officiating. Burial will be in Wingston Cemetery in Liberty Township. Memorial donations may be made to Bridge Home Health & Hospice of Bowling Green, Ohio. On-line condolences may be made to Barbara’s family at www.barndtfuneralhome.org.