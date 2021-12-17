Barbara Holley, 91, of Bowling Green, OH passed away on Friday, December 17, 2021.
Barbara was born in Toledo, OH to Royce and Rhoda (Coveney) Sutton on October 23, 1930. Barbara married her high school sweetheart, Norman Holley on September 11, 1949.
He survives along with their children, N Lynn (Karen), Robert (Mary), and Cindy McCarthy. In addition, they shared 7 grandchildren, Nolyn, Nicholas, Beau, and Ryan Holley, Keith, Michelle, and Phillip Brown, and 17 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Robert and George Sutton.
Barbara was a 1948 graduate of Bowling Green High School and attended the Bowling Green Normal College. As newlyweds, the couple lived in San Antonio, TX and Barb worked at an optician’s office and leveraged her bilingual skills to assist as a Spanish translator. She spent several years as a farmer’s wife, working on the farm and selling eggs, rhubarb, and asparagus.
Barb was co-founder and co-owner of Stadium View apartments for 50 years and worked various positions for their own Rental Management Co. since 1968.
Barb and her husband were motor home enthusiasts and spent several years traveling the country and participating in various camping groups. Barb served as a secretary and the National Director for the Central Florida Road Runners for 7 years.
Visitation for Barbara will be on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. in the Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home & Crematory, 1460 W. Wooster St., Bowling Green, Ohio 43402.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Bridge Hospice of Findlay, OH or the American Stroke Association.
