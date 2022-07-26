Barbara Emerick
March 20, 1942 – June 17, 2022
Barbara Emerick resided in Fort Myers, Florida.
Surviving is spouse, Dale Emerick; brother, Lawrence (Loretta) Martin; sister, Beth (Duane) Perry; 3 children, Laura (Matthew) Hertzfeld, Lawrence Kania, Daniel (Kennett) Kania; stepson, Bryan (Angie) Emerick; 13 grandchildren, Zachary, Christopher, Tiffany, Lawrence, Crystal, Kiersten, Jenna, Trevor, Casey, Kennedy, Kody, Kole, Kerragan; and many great grandchildren.
Preceded in death by brother, Dale Martin and 1 child Julie Kania.
Retired from Daimler Chrylser with 28 years service and retired from being a hairdresser over 40 years.
Barbara’s memorial service is on August 6 at 11 a.m. at Bowling Green Christ Church and lunch will be served, 14455 Campbell Hill Rd., Bowling Green, OH 43402.