Barbara Dunn, 87 of Findlay, passed away at Bridge Hospice Care Center on Friday, October 9, 2020. Barbara was born in Bowling Green, OH on January 29, 1933 to the late Lola (Mertz) and Paul Farringer. She married James A. Dunn on October 29, 1955, and he precedes her in death.
Surviving Barbara are her children, Michael (Colleen) Dunn of Austin, TX and Martha (Tod) Boyd of Findlay, OH. Barbara is also survived by a brother Douglas Farringer of Lenoir, North Carolina, three grandchildren; Jackie Boyd (Elliot Palmer), Claire (Eric) McGregor, Cecilia (Nate) Williams and great-grandchildren, Hart Williams, Fable McGregor, and August McGregor. She was preceded in death by a grandson J.T. Boyd.
Barbara was a homemaker and always cared for her family. She also enjoyed reading, following sports, and exploring the world on her tablet. Barbara was a member of the Journey Bible Study group.
There will be no services held, the family intends to hold a Celebration of Life at a later appointed time. Arrangements have been entrusted to Coldren-Crates Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be directed to Journey at Christ Church, 225 W. Bigelow Ave., Findlay, Ohio 45840.
Online condolences to the family are welcomed by visiting www.coldrencrates.com.