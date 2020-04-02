Barbara Dobbs Provided to the Sentinel-Tribune Apr 2, 2020 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Barbara Dobbs, 91, Bowling Green, died March 26, 2020. Arrangements are entrusted with Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Latest e-Edition Sentinel-Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Special Edition Special Sections To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. More Most Popular Articles Videos Collections ArticlesWood County Hospital has zero coronavirus cases, is using BattelleBG attorney back in jail after Ohio Supreme Court rulingWood County has 15 coronavirus casesCops: Man shoots ex-girlfriend's new beau, flees with childPI for Perrysburg doesn’t add upRestaurants giving ‘happy meals’ and more to those on front linesMariann Lucille “Boots” GrafClerk of courts office — not to be confused with BMV — is closed to publicBGSU refunds housing, dining, parking costsFirst responders: ‘God is with you’ Videos CollectionsSorry, there are no recent results for popular collections. Tweets by sentineltribune Events Browse Today's events Submit Stocks Market Data by TradingView