Barbara “Barb” Koontz, 62, of Cygnet, Ohio passed away October, 26, 2021.
She was born on November 2, 1958 to the late Alfred and Alberta (Muck) Fowler. She married Kevin Koontz on August 21, 2008 but were together ever since January 23, 2001, and he survives her. Barb is also survived by a nephew Jeffery Fowler; Chevelle Rickard, who adopted Barb and Kevin: sister Edie Knott; sister-in-law Mary Fowler; brother Stan Fowler; step-brother Terry Fowler, and a number of nieces and nephews. Barb was preceded in death by her parents and a brother Randy Fowler.
She graduated from Otsego High School and when on to work at the North Baltimore IGA, in the deli. She last worked as a home health aide. Barb was an avid reader and use to love listening to her mom’s old records with her sister Edie. She was a diehard Jeff Gordon fan and has the memorabilia to prove it. She also rooted for the Cleveland Indians and the Pittsburg Steelers.
A Celebration of Life service for Barb will be at a later date to be determined. Arrangements have been entrusted to Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home, 1460 W. Wooster Street, Bowling Green, Ohio www.hannemanfuneralhomes.com.