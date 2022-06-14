Barbara Ann Wolfe, 81, Kokomo, passed away at 1:20 pm on Sunday June 12, 2022, at Legacy Place. Ann was born to the late Francis and Ruth (Hoffman) Westrick on August 25, 1940, in Defiance, OH., She married Charles Wolfe in Custer, OH., on September 24, 1964, and he survives.
Ann graduated from Cygnet High School in 1958, she graduated from St. Vincent School of Nursing and passed her RN exam in 1961. She worked for Bowling Green Hospital from 1961-1964 and Lancaster Hospital from 1964-1965. She enjoyed taking care of her home and children. She was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church, Howard County Extension Homemakers and a charter member of the Orleans Group. Ann liked doing cross stitch, gardening, and tending to her flowers.
Along with her husband, Chuck, Ann is survived by her children, Laura (Dean) Shaw, Michael (Deena) Wolfe and Katherine (Steve) Merrill; grandchildren, Nicholas Wolfe, Matthew Wolfe, Robert Wolfe, Brian (Shanna) Shaw, Andrew Shaw, Paige Merrill and Ryan Merrill; great grandchildren, Kairi Shaw and Milo Shaw; siblings, Janet (Gary) Yarger, Karen (Chris) Yann, Susan Westrick, James (Jeanie) Westrick, and Tom (Lisa) Westrick.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother’s, Ned Westrick and Donald Westrick; sister-in-law, Cathy (Molique) Westrick.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 pm on Friday June 17, 2022, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1229 N. Washington St., with Rev. Fr. Stephen Duquaine as celebrant. Burial will follow in Albright Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family from 4 pm to 7 pm on Thursday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Rd., Kokomo. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Kokomo Extension Homemakers Society Scholarship Fund, 3254 Frances Lane, Kokomo, IN. 46902. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.