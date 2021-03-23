Barbara Ann Schnabele, 78, of Deshler, Ohio passed away Monday morning, March 22, 2021 at Vancrest Health Care Center, Holgate, Ohio.
She was born September 26, 1942 at Flower Hospital, Lucas County, Ohio to the late Earl & Dorothy (Furry) Sundermeier. On September 2, 1962 she married Donald Schnabele at Stony Ridge United Methodist Church. Don preceded her in death on February 23, 2011.
Barbara was a Kindergarten and First Grade School teacher for over 33 years with Patrick Henry Local Schools at the former Deshler School. She retired in 1997 as a well respected and adored educator to generations of local families. She was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, Deshler where she was active in the Altar Society, Woman’s ELCA Group and a Sunday School teacher. She served many years as the Vice President of the Edwin Wood Memorial Library Board and was a member of the Henry County Retired Teachers Association and the Ohio Retired Teachers Association.
Barb will be remembered as a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend. One who was always there to listen and lend a helping hand whenever she could. She had a positive outlook on life and could make any circumstance seem better with her kind words and joyful smile.
She is survived by two daughters, Renee (Christopher) Kaptur, Sylacauga, Alabama; Rebecca (Randy) Tietje, Deshler; six grandchildren, Nicole (Cassidy) Zacharyasz; Michael Kaptur; Cassandra (Alex) Easterwood; Ryan Tietje (Caitlyn Black); Rex Tietje (Elizabeth Landis); Ryanna Tietje; great granddaughter, Roslin Zacharyasz; brother, James Sundermeier, Perrysburg, Ohio and sister-in-law, Nancy Kern, Florida.
She was preceded in death by her sister-in-laws, Judy Sundermeier; Helen Schnabele; Mary Smith; Ruth Delaney; and brother-in-laws, Robert Schnabele; Carl Schnabele; Paul Schnabele; Ronnie Smith and Bill Delaney.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Deshler with Rev. James Budke officiating. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery, Deshler. Visitation will be held from 9:30-11 a.m. prior to the services at the church. Anyone attending the services will be required to wear a mask and practice social distancing.
The family suggests memorials to the Deshler Edwin Wood Memorial Library; Immanuel Lutheran Church; Deshler Firemen’s Association or Henry County Transportation Network.
