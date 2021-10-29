Barbara Ann Anteau, 86, of Bowling Green passed away October 28, 2021 at 1:30 am peacefully with her granddaughter Mandy Marie by her side, holding her hand.
She was born on November 16, 1934 to the late John and Julia (Serwinski) Kukla. She married the Arnold Anteau in 1972 and they were married for 19 until he passed away on January 25, 1991.
Barbara is survived by her daughters: Deborah Weidner and Cheryl Powell of Bowling Green; grandchildren: Mandy Hamilton (Joe Rybka); Shaun Powell; Tiffany Lawson; Dominic Weidner: great-grandchildren: Sawyer, Serenity, Sabastian, Chloe, Shaun, Heaven, Addison, Meaghan, Libby, Brianna, Noah; great-great grandchildren: Lillianna, Emmit, Dean, Cecilia, Alexander, Paisley; and sister Mary Jane Pfoutz. She was preceded in death her by husband Arnold, granddaughter Misty; sisters: Helen and Delphine, and brother John.
Barbara was the most wonderful loving woman anyone could know. She always had the most contagious smile and laugh that you couldn’t help but laugh with. She loved fancy chocolates and French crullers. She was a spectacular wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. As the matriarch of the family, Barbara was the glue that held everything together.
Memorial contribution may be gifted to the family c/o Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home. Visitation for Barbara will be held on Monday, November 1, 2021 from 10:00 am until the time of her funeral service at 12:00 noon at Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home, 1460 W Wooster Street, Bowling Green. Interment will immediately follow at Restlawn Memorial Park in Perrysburg, Ohio.