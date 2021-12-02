Barbara A. Stokes, 74, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away November 30, 2021. She was born September 13, 1947 in Bowling Green to the late Vernon H. and Mary Alice (Davies) Arnold. She married Billy D. Stokes on December 31, 1988 and he preceded her in death April 8, 2016.
Barb was a 1965 graduate of Elmwood High School and went on to graduate from Warner Beauty College of Toledo in 1966. She was a hairdresser and owned and operated Country Charm Saloon in Bowling Green for many years. She enjoyed bowling and was in a women’s league at the former Varsity Lanes in Bowling Green and she also participated in the Elk’s League at Al-Mar Lanes.
She is survived by her brother Vernon Arnold Jr. of Jerry City, Ohio, step-sons James Cobb of Cleveland, Georgia, Billy Joe Stokes of Bowling Green, Ohio, David (Christy) Stokes of Bowling Green, Ohio and Robert (Heather) Stokes of Bowling Green, Ohio, 7 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren and 8 nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Billy, parents and sister Linda McDonald.
Barb’s funeral service will be held Tuesday December 7, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Dunn Funeral Home, located in the Historical District of Bowling Green at 408 W. Wooster St. Interment will follow at Jerry City Cemetery. Visitation will be held Tuesday at the funeral home from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service at 2:00 p.m.
Memorial Contributions may be given in her memory to a charity of the donor’s choice.
