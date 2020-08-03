Barbara A. Myers, age 76, of Helena, Ohio passed away on Friday (July 31, 2020) at the Bridge Hospice Findlay Care Center. She was born on July 26, 1944 in Oak Hill, West Virginia to the late George & Juanita (Call) Bowyer. She married Armand L. “Doc” Myers on May 15, 1963 in Monroe, Michigan and he passed away on June 6, 2007.
Surviving is her son, Troy (Korrina) Myers of Findlay, Ohio; daughters, Leslie (Kent) Brewer of Fostoria, Ohio, Candace (Jimmy) Sherman of Fostoria, Ohio; brother, Roger (Carla) Bowyer of Genoa, Ohio; sisters, Sue Schultz of Oak Harbor, Ohio, Linda (Steve) Avers of Graytown, Ohio, Sharon (Harold) Harpel of Quincy, Michigan, Delores DeSelms of Oak Harbor, Ohio; 10 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, George & Juanita; husband, Armand; son, Lance.
Barb worked for 30+ years at the former Ottawa Rubber Company in Bradner, Ohio where she was a press operator. She enjoy traveling, reading, eating out, going to casino’s, shopping, her beloved cats and especially spending time with her family & friends.
Friends will be received from 4-8 PM Wednesday (August 5, 2020) at Barndt Funeral Home in Wayne, Ohio where a Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:00 AM Thursday (August 6, 2020) with Pastor Vernagaye Sullivan officiating. Due to Covid-19 guest will be required to wear masks and practice social distancing during the visitation and funeral. Burial will be in Chestnut Grove Cemetery, Scott Township, Sandusky County. Memorial donations may be made to a Humane Society of the donor’s choice. On-line condolences may be made to Barb’s family at www.barndtfuneralhome.org.