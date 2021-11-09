Barbara A. Loose, 74, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away November 6, 2021. Barbara was born on March 31, 1947 to the late George A. and Helen M. (Ireland) Knauss Sr. She married Larry Loose on May 13, 1989 and preceded her in death in 1995.
Barbara retired from Bowling Green State University where she had worked in the food services and she also worked at Frisch’s Big Boy in Bowling Green. She loved to do cross stitch and wordsearches. Her favorite bird was the cardinal. She was a member of the Christ United Methodist Church in Portage. When she was younger, she helped out with the family vegetable stand. Barbara enjoyed riding her bicycle around town and being an independent woman.
Barbara is survived by her brothers: George (Anita) Knauss Jr. and Richard (Elizabeth) Knauss Sr; 7 nieces and nephews and 16 grand nieces and nephews; sister-in-law Carole (Jim) Fitzwater; brother-in-law Chet (Judi) Loose. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Larry, brother David Knauss, and 2 infant brothers.
Visitation for Barbara will be held on Friday, November 12, 2021 from 4:00 -6:00 PM in the Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home, 1460 W. Wooster St./P.O. Box 648 Bowling Green, Ohio. Funeral Services for Barbara will be on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at 11:00 AM in the Deck-Hanneman Remembrance Chapel. Interment will immediately follow in Union Hill Cemetery.
Memorial Contributions in Barbara’s honor may be gifted to either the American Cancer Society or the American Heart Association.
