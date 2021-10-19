Ballard Jenkins, age 81, of Weston, OH passed away on Sunday, October 17, 2021 at Bridge Hospice in Bowling Green.
He was born on March 7, 1940 in Ironton, OH to Ogle and Grace (McKenzie) Jenkins. On April 5, 1970 he married Ethel M. Bailey in Ann Arbor, MI.
Ballard and Ethel blended their families while starting a new one and celebrated nearly 35 years of marriage before Ethel’s passing in June of 2005. Ballard would find love once again, and in the last 13 years he has shared his life with dear friend Shirley Moore.
Ballard worked in maintenance at Pioneer Packing for fifty plus years before he retired. He enjoyed painting and restoring furniture, flea marketing, singing country and bluegrass gospel music. He was a man that could fix anything, but he will be remembered the most for the love he extended his family.
In addition to his significant other Shirley, Ballard is survived by his children: Darrell Jenkins of AK, Gary Jenkins of KS, Kevin (Samanthia) Layne of FL, Debbie (Dave) Sayles of Elyria, Kristi (Tony) Everhardt of Walbridge, and Karen (Chad) Gambrell of Weston. Also left to mourn Ballard’s memory are numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Sister: Sharon (Paul) Vest of Perrysburg, numerous nieces and nephews and his feline pals.
In addition to his wife Ethel, he was preceded in death by his parents, infant daughter: Mary Beth Jenkins, daughter: Brenda Orgrodowski, son: Bill Blankenship, brothers: Bob, Ronnie, Earl and Gary Jenkins. Sisters: Jean Bowman, Faye Heaberlin, Fern Kohlenburg, Eloise Taylor and Margie Lucas.
Family and friends will be received from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m., with a funeral service at 12 p.m., Friday, October 22, 2021 at Marsh & Marsteller Funeral Home, 4094 State Route 105, Pemberville. Officiating will be Rev. James Budke.
Interment will be in Pemberville Union Cemetery, Pemberville.
Memorial contributions may take the form of contributions to: Bridge Hospice.
