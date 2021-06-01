On May 30, 2021, at 4:00 pm, August Lester Moritz passed into the loving arms of his Savior, Jesus Christ, while surrounded by his family in his home. He was born on October 6, 1937, to August and Sylvia Moritz (both deceased.) On the 28th of July 1956, he was joined in marriage to Gay C. Moritz, who was waiting for him in heaven. They were blessed with 5 children: Kenton, Nancy Barrett, Christy, Isaac (Sarah), and Harvester. August enjoyed being a grandfather to 9 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. He is missed by all his family.
August was a servant to his family and to the body of Christ. He wanted others to know that the most important message in the Bible is the promise that those who believe on the name of the Lord Jesus Christ will be saved. August and Gay are now celebrating for eternity in the presence of their Lord.
You are invited to a celebration of a life that was so very blessed. The funeral service will be held on Friday June 4th at 10:00 a.m. at Word of Truth Christian Center, 1163 Napoleon Rd. Bowling Green, OH 43402. Pastor Jerry Hunt will officiate. Interment will follow at Plain Township Cemetery. Visitation will be held Friday morning at the church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 10:00 a.m.
Gifts in August’s memory may be given to Truckstop Ministries: noted for the North Baltimore branch, P.O. Box 80 Jackson, Georgia 30233 or to a charity of your choice. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Dunn Funeral Home in Bowling Green.
