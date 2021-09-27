Ashton Michael Copeland, 15, of Weston Ohio, left our earthly bounds, on Saturday, September 25, 2021. He left us before his time, in a tragic, yet preventable, car accident.
Ashton was born on July 4, 2006, to Shane Copeland and Giselle (Stevens) Veller in Hemet, California. Ashton is survived by his parents, Shane, Giselle, and Davie; by his brothers: Preston and Lawson Veller; grandparents: Dean and Sherry Kuhlman; Michael and Lori Copeland; Yoco and James Stevens; Beth Veller; and Dave Veller; great-grandparents: Edward and Sharon Fletcher; and Don Hughes; aunts and uncles: Matt and Karen Thomas; Franz Stevens & Ra’kquan Heidelburg; Carrie and Justin Harlan; Taylor and Mariah Kuhlman; Tayler and Erin Kuhlman; Whitney Veller; and Alexa and Joe Starkey.
Ashton was a funny, loving, and witty boy who lived a healthy life filled with friends. From the minute he was born, until the very last minute of his earthly life, he brought love, and joy into the lives of those who knew him best. We cherished him, and appreciated his charisma, his sense of humor, and his spark. Ashton enjoyed playing games online with his friends, scary movies, and recommending what shows to watch on Netflix.
He was a punctual kid, believe it or not, who would set daily reminders to phone his dad, every night, at 8:30 p.m. Curiously enough, his half Peruvian side appreciated Grandma Yoco’s Peruvian-style spaghetti. However, his American side enjoyed Buffalo-Hot Chicken Wings, Mac & Cheese, as well as pizza burgers. It just doesn’t get more American than a child with a July 4th birthday. Although he liked hot dogs, as a young child, he was quickly awakened by a “how-hot-dogs-are-made” video, courtesy of his Uncle Franz. We believe he never recovered from the YouTube video, fortunately. He was meticulous with his hair, being blessed with having Adonis-like curls, and a hair artist as a mother. Regularly, he would dedicate the first hours of the morning to aesthetics, to make sure he was presentable for the school’s runway, or, as most of us called it back in the day, hallway. Of course, Ashton was not vain, but he sure loved and hated the maintenance. As most of us know, beauty isn’t easy.
He will be missed by Bowser, his dog, for whom he left the cap of his water bottles to eat. We are wondering if Shane will be able to keep up with that, while Ashton is momentarily absent. Giselle will certainly miss arguing with him, being kept on her toes, and putting her $500 hairdryer back where it belongs.
Ultimately, we will all miss our Ashton. You were a cool, cool kid with lots of friends and people who sincerely love you. Rest in peace, little buddy. We will see you soon.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be gifted to the family via the Ashton funeral and memorial gofundme page Visitation for Ashton will be held on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, from 2:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home, 1460 W. Wooster Street, Bowling Green, Ohio 43402. Ashton’s funeral will be held on Thursday, September 30, 202, at 11:00 am at the funeral home. Interment will immediately follow at Tontogany Cemetery.
