Arnold James “Jim” Harris, 83, of Rudolph, Ohio passed away August 6, 2021. He was born in Weston, Ohio to the late Arnold and Audrey (Askins) Harris.
He married Sharon Parker on September 15, 1957 and she preceded him in death in 2015. Surviving are his two children Aaron of Findlay, Ohio and Amy (John Dippery) of Bloomdale, Ohio. He is also survived by two grandchildren Adam Harris of Findlay and Cheyenne Harris of Colorado Springs, Colorado, three sisters Sharon Reinbolt of Cygnet, Ohio, Anna (George) Vollmar of Bowling Green and Janice Harris of Bowling Green, sister-in-law Linda Parker of Bowling Green and brothers-in-law David (Jackie) Parker of Akron ,Ohio and Michael Parker of Toledo, Ohio.
He was preceded in death by his brothers Robert of Michigan, Richard of Bowling Green and Frank of Bowling Green, brothers-in-law Doug Parker of Bowling Green and Stephen Parker of Bloomdale, sister-in-law Mary of Michigan and daughter-in-law Dawn Harris.
Arnold worked at Day Brooks in Bowling Green and then Seaway Food Town in Maumee from where he retired. He was quiet and soft spoken. He loved family gatherings, fishing and getting ice cream cones with his beloved wife. Arnold also enjoyed spending time and talking with his grandchildren, attending car shows & watching them on TV and taking care of his yard. He loved his pets that he had throughout the years, enjoyed Clint Eastwood movies and a good joke with John.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Friday August 13, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. at Dunn Funeral Home, located in the Historical District of Bowling Green at 408 West Wooster St. Burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Bowling Green. Visitation will be held Friday morning at the funeral home from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service at Noon.
Memorial contributions may be given in his memory to The Wood County Humane Society.
To share an online condolence or fond memory with the Harris family please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com.