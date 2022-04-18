Arnold Eugene Sickmiller, 81, Custar, died April 17, 2022.
He was born Sept. 10, 1940 in Napoleon, Ohio to the late Lester and Leota (Rettig) Sickmiller. He married Debbie (VanScoder) Sickmiller on Jan. 21, 1993.
Arnie owned B&A Resurfacing, and resurfaced and refinished hardwood floors and bowling alleys. He also owned the former West End Lanes in Napoleon.
He is survived by his wife, Debbie; son, Mark Sickmiller (Mindy Caplinger); daughter-in-law, Teresa Sickmiller; grandchildren, Paige (Xavier) Sickmiller; Brandon (Jazlyn) Sickmiller; Hannah Sickmiller; Bailee (Zane) Sickmiller; Erica Sickmiller; Tyler Sickmiller; Olivia Sickmiller; sisters, Sharon Cahill; Clara Eitzman; Martha Crocker; brother, Eldon (Becky) Sickmiller; his faithful canine companion, Ripley; and many nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by a son, Scott; sisters, Lois Marie and Shirley; and brothers, Edwin and Jim.
Service will be 11 a.m, Thursday at Feehan-Rodenberger Funeral Home, Deshler with Pastor Gary Yarborough officiating. Graveside services with military honors at New Maplewood Cemetery, North Baltimore.
Visitation will be from 2-4 & 5-8 p.m., Wednesday at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to Custar United Methodist Church.
Messages can be left at www.feehanrodenbergerfuneralhome.com.