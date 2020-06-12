Arnold Clark, 68, of Rudolph died Saturday May 30 in Vero Beach, Florida. He was retired from CMC Group. Surviving is his wife, Barb, sons Arney (Jessi) Jacob (Christinia) Clark; daughters Monica Mathers and Tammy Clark, sister Bobbie Mrandon Maroney and nine grandchildren, four great grandchildren. Services will be Saturday, June 20 at 11 a.m. on the grounds of Basic Truth Church, 12389 Tank Farm Road, Cygnet.

