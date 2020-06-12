Arnold Clark, 68, of Rudolph died Saturday May 30 in Vero Beach, Florida. He was retired from CMC Group. Surviving is his wife, Barb, sons Arney (Jessi) Jacob (Christinia) Clark; daughters Monica Mathers and Tammy Clark, sister Bobbie Mrandon Maroney and nine grandchildren, four great grandchildren. Services will be Saturday, June 20 at 11 a.m. on the grounds of Basic Truth Church, 12389 Tank Farm Road, Cygnet.
Latest e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Latest Special Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Most Popular
Articles
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Collections
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular collections.