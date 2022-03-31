Arlene Spoores, 75, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away on March 30, 2022 at Bridge Hospice Bowling Green. She was born on January 6, 1947 in Bowling Green, Ohio to James A. and Irene Walters. On May 13, 1989 she married Karl B Spoores Sr. and celebrated over 30 years of marriage before his passing on December 12, 2018. Arlene was a 1965 graduate of Bowling Green Senior High School and worked 35 years at BGSU retiring in 2010. She also worked at Marathon Special Products for over 16 years. She was a member of the ladies auxiliary at both the fraternal order of Eagles 2180 and Paul Ladd VFW post 1148 for over 30 years.
Arlene is survived by her son, Jeremy (Leslie) Walters; step-son Karl Spoores Jr. step-daughters: Julie Spoores-Kirkman and Kyle (Jeremy) Main; grandchildren: Logan (Malaki) Walters; Dylan (Emily) Kirkman, Devon Kirkman, Haylee Kirkman, Morgan Jones, Kloee Spoores, Jarrod Main, Conner Main, Blake Main, Peyton Carter Spoores; great-grandchildren: Abigail Wilhelm-Walters, Ayden Kirkman, Aryanna Kirkman, Kylee Walters, Octavia and Jacob Striker; niece Margaret Dotson; nephew Paul (Vickie) Kempf. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, brother Donald Walters, sisters: Patricia Smith, Bettie Kempf and Jerryann Leaser.
Visitation for Arlene will be held on Monday, April 4, 2022 from 4:00 - 6:00 pm in Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home, 1460 W. Wooster Street, Bowling Green.
In lieu of flowers memorial donation in Arlene’s honor may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.
Hanneman Funeral Home is honored to serve Arlene’s family and encourage those to share a fond memory or condolence by visiting www.hannemanfuneralhomes.com.