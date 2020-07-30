Arlene R. “Toots” Ferree, 95 of Indianapolis, and formerly of Bowling Green, passed away, Monday, July 27, 2020 at Countryside Meadows, Indianapolis, IN. She was born on March 6, 1925 in Bowling Green, OH to Jason and Nora (Overy) Beaverson. On August 18, 1946 she married Alva Ferree in Webster, OH. Arlene and Alva raised one daughter and they celebrated over 35 years of marriage, before Alva’s passing in 1981. In addition, to being a wife and mother, Arlene also helped Alva on their family farm. She was a past member of Webster United Methodist Church, Portage American Legion Auxiliary Post#725 and a member of the Farmers Union.
Arlene is survived by her daughter: Bonnie (Daniel) Bowersox of Indianapolis. Grandchildren: Kami Bowersox of TX, and Kelli Jo (Chris) Litzinger of Cincinnati. In addition to her husband, Alva,
Arlene was preceded in death by her parents, sisters: Helen Roberts and Nellie Long. Brothers: Emory, John, Merle and Burl Beaverson.
Arlene will be laid to rest next to Alva in a family committal service at Webster Township Cemetery in Scotch Ridge. Officiating, will be Rev. James Budke. Memorials may take the form of contributions to: The Wood County Humane Society. Those wishing to express a word of encouragement, share a memory or photo may do so at: www.marshfuneralhomes.com