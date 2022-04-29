Arlene M. St. Clair, age 69, of Fremont, OH passed away at Bethesda Care Center on Wednesday, April 27, 2022. She was born on Aug 11, 1952, in Bradner, OH to Robert and Leatrice (Hansen) St. Clair. She went on to become a member of the 1974 graduating class of Lakota High School.
Arlene worked in housekeeping for 25 years at Wood County Hospital. She enjoyed doing crafts, needle point, cooking and participating in the activities at Bethesda Care Center. In addition, she was a great admirer of Cardinals.
Arlene is survived by her sibling’s: Robert Jr., Billy, and Lori St. Clair, friends and guardian, John (Kay) Reinbolt and niece, Amanda Elvey. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers: Elton and Gary St. Clair and sister, Paula Elvey.
Family and friends will be received from 9-11 a.m., with a Funeral Service at 11 a.m., Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at the Marsh & Marsteller Funeral Home, 4094 State Route 105, Pemberville. Interment will be in Bradner Cemetery. Officiating will be, Rev. James Budke. In lieu of flowers the family is requesting that memorials take the form of contributions to: Wood Lane Residential Services.
Those wishing to express a word of encouragement, share a memory or photo may do so at www.marshfuneralhomes.com.