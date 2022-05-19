Arlene J Chapman, 97, formerly of Weston, Ohio passed away on May 18, 2022 in St. Joseph, Michigan. She was born on April 22, 1925 to the late Raymond and Bernice (Carr) Rankin. She married her first husband, Nyles Myers and they were married for 31 years. She then married her high school sweetheart, Ray Chapman and they were married for 38 years until he passed away in 2019.
She is survived by her children: Vicki (Larry) Ott; Steve (Veronica) Myers, Cindy (Phil) Rhew; step-children: Joyce (Randy) Sarver, James Chapman; her sister Shirley Wright; several nieces and nephews; 18 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; 4 great- great-grandchildren. Arlene was preceded in death by her parents and brother Raymond Rankin, sister Bonnie Mae Rankin and step-son Marcus Chapman.
Arlene was member of the American Legion Auxiliary and Weston Methodist Church. She enjoyed bowling and was a part of a women’s bowling team Michigan and Ohio and senior citizens bowling in Bowling Green.
Arlene will be remembered for her quick, sassy one-liners and her sweet smile. The family would like to extend a heart-felt thank you to the Provisions Living of St. Joseph employees that were there with them until the end.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be gifted to the Weston Methodist Church or American Cancer Society.
Visitation for Arlene will be held on Saturday, May 21, 2022 from 10:00 AM until the time of her funeral service at 11:00 AM in Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home, 1460 W Wooster Street, Bowling Green, Ohio. Burial will immediately follow at Weston Cemetery.
