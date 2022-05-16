Arlene A. (Sander) Layman, 96 of Pemberville, OH passed away on Friday, May 13 2022, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Toledo. She was born on June 14, 1925 in Pemberville, to Theodore and Clara (Lehman) Sander. She graduated from Pemberville High School in 1943 where she had been editor of the yearbook (Pemberette) and a band member. On Oct. 19, 1944 she married Ronald Layman at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Pemberville. Arlene and Ronald raised 2 children and celebrated 65 years of marriage.
Arlene was a 30-year employee at BGSU in various administrative positions, retiring in 1988. She was a member of the American College Unions, University Women, BGSU Falcon Club, and the BGSU Retirees Association. She was also a lifelong member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Pemberville, she served as a Sunday School Teacher, Choir Member, Women of the Church, Rebekah Circle and the Pastorate Call Committee. In the Pemberville community she was a charter member of Alpha Pi CCL, Eastwood Band Boosters, Friends of the Library and the American Legion Auxiliary, just to name a few. Arlene, was also a sports fan especially of the Cleveland professional teams, BGSU and Ohio State. She and Ron enjoyed going to dances for many years and playing cards. Lastly, Arlene enjoyed reading, reading poetry, having handwritten several poems herself and spending time with her family.
Arlene enjoyed living at Otterbein Pemberville for over 15 years and was involved in Friends of Otterbein, was on the Board of Directors, co-managed the gift shop and served on numerous other committees.
Arlene is survived by her children: Kay (Jim) Brueggemeier and Dennis (Cathy) Layman both of Pemberville. Grandchildren: Linsi (Brian) Willis of Pemberville, Jason Brueggemeier of Toledo, Andrea (Erik) Mulheisen of MI and Joel (Kate) Layman of MD. Great-grandchildren: Kayla, Cody, Ryan, Norah and Claire. In addition to her husband Ron, she was preceded in death by her parents and granddaughter, Staci Jo Brueggemeier.
Family and friends will be received 4-7 p.m., on Thursday, May 19, 2022, at the Marsh Funeral Home, 4094 State Route 105, Pemberville, OH. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m., on Friday, May 20, 2022, at the Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 220 Cedar Street, Pemberville. There will be additional visitation from 10 a.m., until the time of service. Interment will be in Pemberville Union Cemetery, Pemberville.
The family requests that memorials take the form of contributions to Bethlehem Lutheran Church, SonFire Church or charity of donor’s choice.
