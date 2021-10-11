Archie Dilsaver, 67, of Bowling Green, passed away Saturday, October 9, 2021.
Archie was born on December 2, 1953 in to the late Archie and Pauline (Trumbull) Dilsaver. He married his high school sweetheart Judy Adams on November 25, 1972 in the St. Marks Lutheran Church and she survives in Bowling Green.
Also surviving are his children: Adam (Anita) Dilsaver of Bowling Green and Jaime (Marc) Keller of North Baltimore; grandchildren: Blayne, Logan and Rylee Keller, Sidney Dilsaver and Juliana Firsdon; sisters: Lou (Terry) Coger and Rose Robinson and his beloved canine companion Murfee
Archie was 1971 graduate of Bowling Green High School and owned and operated Dilsaver Plumbing and Electric. Archie enjoyed bowling and cheering on the Dallas Cowboys and Detroit Tigers. Most of all, Archie loved his family. He enjoyed family gatherings, and spending time with them, especially his grandchildren who were his pride and joy.
Per Archie’s request there will be no services. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date for friends and family.
Arrangements have been entrusted with the Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home & Crematory, 1460 W. Wooster St., P.O Box 648, Bowling Green, Ohio 43402.
Memorial contributions may be made in Archie’s name to the charity of the donor’s choice.
