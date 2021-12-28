Antonio T. Cano, Sr.
Antonio’s work experience was mainly in the Service field, working in managerial positions including Casey’s Hamburger, and Longbranch Saloon in Bowling Green, Ohio, which led him to a managerial position at Wendy’s in Tyler, Texas. He later moved back home to be closer to his family, which he so adored.
Antonio was preceded in death by his parents Elisa (Pacheco) Cano and Jose Daniel Cano, Sr., his Brother , Alberto (Sue) Cano, his son-in-law, David Kelly and his nephew, Daniel Thomas Patton, Jr.
Antonio (Tony) excelled in sports but in particular, boxing. In the early 1970’s he was the district Golden Glove lightweight champion. He also loved his football. Much to the chagrin of his siblings, Antonio was a die hard Pittsburg Steelers fan. He loved his Steelers, but even more so, he loved and valued the friendships he formed among his fellow Steelers fans as he considered them his family as well. Antonio also had many charismatic traits. His wit and charming personality were unmatched as some would even refer to him as a ”ladies man”. A title he would and could not deny.
But his pride and joy were his children, Kristen, Michelle, Adrienne, Antonio “TJ” Cano, Jr. and Tonya. He would often speak of them with tears of pride in his eyes. He loved them with every fiber of his being.
Antonio is survived by his children as well as his siblings, Jose Daniel (Judy) Cano, Jr., Francisco Cano, Ricardo Cano, Mary Cano, David Cano, and Gloria Cano, all from Bowling Green, Ohio and Yolanda (Scott) Trimble of Deshler, Ohio, 7 grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
To say Antonio will be greatly missed is an understatement of the truth which is that he will be missed beyond measure. Born with a fighting spirit, he fought as long and as hard as he could until he could fight no more, so he lay down his gloves, realizing it was time to rest.
Arrangements for a Celebration of Life service will be announced at a later date.