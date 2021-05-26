Anthony Michael Harrison, age 34, of Wayne, Ohio passed away Sunday, May 23, 2021. He was born on September 12, 1986 in Bowling Green, Ohio to Gary Harrison & Suzanne LaMarche. Tony married Kelly Buser on December 8, 2019 at Harrison Farms in Wayne.
Surviving Tony is his wife, Kelly; sons, Anthony Michael, Jr., Zaine Alynn, and Devin James; father, Gary (Cathy) Harrison of Wayne; mother, Suzanne (Tim) Murray, Sr. of Gibsonburg; siblings, Travis (Brooke) Harrison, Melissa (James) Hoover, Jennifer (Eric) Mossbarger, Roberta (Jermaine) Smith, Alex (Bob) Miller all of Wayne, Adriane (Adam) Scheetz of Kettering, Arielle (David) Fleetwood, Grant Harrison both of Wayne, Timothy Murray, Jr. of Rossford; grandmother, Donna LaMarche of Toledo; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Bill & Jean Harrison.
Tony was a 2005 graduate of Elmwood High School, and then worked as a Millwright, where he was a member of their Local Union. Over the years, you could always find Tony working on trucks or tinkering around on anything with four wheels and a motor. He enjoyed riding four wheelers and dirt bikes, hanging out with his friends, and will always be known for his contagious smile and joking personality. Above everything else though, his greatest love in life was being a dad to his 3 boys.
Friends will be received from 10 AM – 1 PM on Thursday, May 27, 2021 at Barndt Funeral Home in Wayne, Ohio, where a Celebration of Life Service will begin Thursday at 1 PM with Pastor Vernagaye Sullivan Officiating. Immediately following a graveside service will be held at Graham Cemetery near Wayne. Memorial donations may be made to Tony’s Family to be placed into special funds for his children. Online condolences may be sent to Tony’s family at www.barndtfuneralhome.org