Anthony G Gwin “Tony,” 53, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away December 7, 2021.
He was born on January 28, 1968 to Carol (Ringel) Bodi and the late James Gwin. He married Stephanie (Dawson) Gwin on February 29, 2020 and she survives him in Bowling Green.
Tony is also survived by his daughters: Gabrielle (Alex) Hertzfeld and Julia Gwin; brothers: Tom and Bill Gwin; step-dad Nelson Bodi; step-brother and sister: Ken and Beckie Bodi; and dog Josie.
Tony was preceded in death by his dad James; step-sister Janel Bodi and dogs: Lacie and Shadow.
Tony was in the 1986 graduating class at Clay High School and went on to earn his degree in physical therapy from Ohio University. Being a physical therapist was truly his passion, Tony loved what he did. He was an avid fisherman and cyclist. He was a longtime member of the Maumee Valley Wheelmen. Tony wouldn’t think twice about spending 8 hours on a bicycle in the woods, he preferred being outside and being on a bike only made it better. You could find him cheering on the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturdays, sporting his buckeye necklace and ball cap. Everything he did, he did with passion and love. Most of all, Tony loved being surrounded by family, especially his dogs. He will be dearly missed.
The family would like to thank Tony’s kind and compassionate medical team for all of their care and support.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be gifted to Toledo Bikes or The Toledo Clinic Foundation.
Visitation for Tony will be held on Monday, December 13, 2021 from 2 - 7 p.m. at Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home, 1460 W. Wooster Street, Bowling Green, Ohio 43402.
The funeral will be held on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at 11 a.m. in the funeral home.
Hanneman Funeral Homes is honored to serve Tony’s family and encourage those to share a fond memory or condolence by visiting www.hannemanfuneralhomes.com.