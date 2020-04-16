Anne Natvig Provided to the Sentinel-Tribune Apr 16, 2020 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Anne Natvig, 86, Ann Arbor, Michigan, died April 12, 2020. Arrangements are pending with Dunn Funeral Home in Bowling Green. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Latest e-Edition Sentinel-Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Special Edition Special Sections To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. More Most Popular Articles Videos Collections Articles57 coronavirus cases in Wood CountyMelania Trump is having a moment during coronavirus pandemicWood County has fourth coronavirus deathSong for Dr. Acton - written by BG band - strikes a chord in coronavirus crisisOwens athletics director diesLuAnn PalmerBrothers in BG brawl plead guilty to assault Videos CollectionsSorry, there are no recent results for popular collections. Tweets by sentineltribune Events Browse Today's events Submit Stocks Market Data by TradingView