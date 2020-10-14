Anne M. Brown, 58, of McComb, passed away at 7:38 a.m., Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at her residence. Anne was born in Ludington, MI on January 4, 1962 to Wayne and Doreen (Walker) Christensen. She married the love of her life, Virgil Brown in July of 2000, and he precedes her in death.
Surviving Anne are her children, David (Tashia) Miller of Ann Arbor, MI, Allison Mull of Fostoria, OH and Cynthia Miller of Findlay, OH; and her grandchildren, Ava, Nia and Eli Miller all at home. Also surviving Anne are her mother, Doreen Christensen, her sister, Sarah (Dan) Caudill and her sister in law, Katherine Christensen, all of North Baltimore, OH. Her father, Wayne Christensen, precedes her in death, along with her brothers,
Robert Wayne Christensen and Neal Allen Christensen. Anne made learning a personal, life long pursuit, taking pride in her own home library. She then decided to make her passion her profession and graduated from BGSU with a bachelor’s in education. Those that knew her remember her infamous saying, “I don’t read, I devour.” Anne will be truly missed, and forever loved.
No services will be held at this time. All arrangements have been entrusted to Smith-Crates Funeral Home, North Baltimore. Memorial contributions in honor of Anne can be made to McComb Library, 113 S. Todd Street, McComb, OH 45858. Online condolences to the family are welcomed by visiting www.colderncrates.com.