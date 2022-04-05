Annabelle Isaacs, 93, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away April 4, 2022. She was born March 8, 1929 in Bowling Green to the late Virgil and Anna Margaret (Gates) Isaacs.
Annabelle worked for U.S. Immigration and Naturalization and then went on to work for UTMC as the first secretary to the first president of the Medical College of Ohio. She loved the Lord and was dedicated to the Lord’s work. She attended St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Bowling Green.
She is survived by her cousin Lori Long and special friends Elaine Barbarick, Sandy Gilbert, and many other cousins and friends.
A Graveside service will be held on Thursday April 7, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Union Hill Cemetery in Bowling Green. Pastor Rob Spicer will officiate. The family will receive visitors at 9:30 a.m. at the cemetery. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Dunn Funeral Home in Bowling Green.
Memorial contributions may be given in her memory to St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 315 S. College Dr. Bowling Green, Ohio 43402.
To share an online condolence or fond memory please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com.