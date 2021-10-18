Psalm 121: 7-8 The Lord shall preserve thee from all evil: he shall preserve thy soul. The Lord shall preserve thy going out and thy coming in from this time forth, and even for evermore.
Anna Marie Grimm, 90, of Bowling Green Ohio, passed away Thursday, October 14, 2021. She was born February 14, 1931 in Henry County to Henry and Ida (Rickenberg) Gerken. She married Robert Grimm on May 23, 1953 and he preceded her in death in 2007.
Anna was four years old when her mother died leaving behind five young children. As a result of the hard economic times, the children were separated to be raised in homes of aunts and uncles. Anna grew up with three siblings in the household of her grandmother, where German was the primary language. She was lovingly raised by her grandmother, aunt, and the many uncles and farm hands that worked the family farm. Church was an integral part of their life, every Sunday attending German services and going to church summer school. She met Robert thru Luther League activities.
Anna was a proud member of St. Mark’s where she was a dedicated servant of the church. She cherished all her church family and especially loved the music programs. Faith in God was always a cornerstone on which she built her life.
She dedicated her life to being a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She also worked outside of the home for a few years when it was necessary. Knitting, crocheting, sewing and quilt making were a big part of how she liked to express herself and give to others. She loved to cook and bake. Rarely would you find her cookie jar empty. Coffeecake was her signature item and always requested by everyone.
Anna loved all the seasons, but harvest time was her favorite, starting with strawberries thru fall apples. Never was there a shortage of jams, jellies, canned goods, or pies. She was a giver in life, from love and guidance to quilts and coffeecakes. She’ll always be lovingly remembered.
She is survived by her sister Laura Durham. Children Barbara Christy, Donald (Terri) Grimm, Joyce (Stacey) Greene, Paul Grimm (Scott Winemiller). Grandchildren Bryan (Heidi), Matthew, and Jonathan Christy, Joshua and Dustin (Nicole) Grimm, Nicole (Joe) Mettler and Kyle (Elayna) Greene. Great grandchildren Elayna, Lillian and Samuel Mettler and Liam Greene. She is also survived by her last dear friend Vera Roe.
Along with her husband Robert, Anna was preceded in death by her brothers Richard, Harold and Arnold Gerken, and son in law Brent Christy.
Anna’s funeral service will be held on Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church at 1:00 p.m., 315 South College Drive, Bowling Green Ohio, 43402. Visitation at the church will begin at 12:00 pm until the service at 1:00 pm. The family requests to practice social distancing and to wear masks while indoors. Pastor Rob Spicer will officiate. Interment will follow at Tontogany Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be given in her memory to Hospice of Northwest Ohio or the St. Mark’s Lutheran Church Endowment Fund.
To share an online condolence or fond memory with the Grimm family, please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home in Tontogany, Ohio.