Anna Mae Sattler, 85 of Perrysburg, Ohio passed away peacefully on Monday, July 13, 2020 at Kingston of Perrysburg.
Anna Mae was born on September 18, 1934 to William and Marie (Maire) Wasserman, the eleventh of twelve children.
She graduated from Lake High School in 1952 where she was crowned May Queen. She married Ronald Gene Sattler on September 15, 1956. They were married for over 54 years as of the passing of Ron in October 2010. Together they raised four children and lost a baby girl shortly after birth. They had 12 grandchildren, 6 boys and 6 girls, and 7 great-grandchildren.
She absolutely loved her family including her siblings. Her family and church were amongst the most important things in her life. Anna Mae was a life-long active member of St. Rose Catholic Church in Perrysburg.
She was highly active in her children and grandchildren’s lives. She followed all of their activities and you would rarely find her home.
Anna Mae was primarily a home maker as she raised her children, active in PTO and their school lives. As her children grew, she worked at Abbey Etna Machine Company in Perrysburg. She was employed there for over 25 years in the business office.
Ron and Anna Mae shared a love of boating and they were long standing members of Perrysburg Boat Club. They were very active in boating and the association clubs. They loved all of the aspects of boating including the numerous social events, parties and regattas and they met and formed many wonderful life-long friends. They were members of the Eagles, Elks and Moose Lodge. They also traveled to Florida every winter together for over 10 years and spent some great times down south with family and friends.
Anna Mae was very active and volunteered at Flower Hospital as a patient escort and Frog Lady, sewing and making frogs for pediatric patients. Throughout her life, she truly loved people and enjoyed talking and getting to know everyone she came into contact with and many became friends. She was very kind and thoughtful and always put others before herself.
Anna Mae is survived by her children: Bob (Carla), Cindy (Ron) Sieving, Alan (Lisa) and Jodi Tucholski; grandchildren, Derrick (Julie), Nicole (Mike) Short, Dustin, Kara; Stacey, Alison (Jake) Hepler, Ryan; Christian, Ross, Will; Kelsie, Melissa and great-grandchildren, Aubrey, Addison and Averi; Keegan and Lillie; Reed and Connor; sisters, Elsie, Viola, Angela, Jane, Verna; brother Leo.
She was proceeded in death by her husband Ron, parents and siblings, Rita, Luella, Donald, Dorothy, Leonard and numerous in-laws.
Family and friends will be received at Marsh & Marsteller Funeral Home, 110 Main Street, Luckey, Ohio on Friday, July 17, 2020 from 4-8 p.m. A Mass of the Christian Burial will be held at St. Rose Catholic Church 215 E. Front St, Perrysburg, on 10 a.m., Saturday, July 18th.
To protect others and following the state mandate for Wood County, social distancing, masks are mandatory at the funeral home and at the Mass. The funeral home will be managing how many are allowed into the home during visitation. We ask that you please respect all of these requirements.
In addition, with limited seating at St. Rose due to COVID, we are asking that you allow only immediate and related families to attend the Mass in the church. To accommodate all others, we have reserved the gym at St. Rose for you. There will be live streaming of the Funeral Mass in the gym and online at St. Rose’s website www.saintroseonline.org for those that cannot attend the services.
Interment will be at Restlawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that expressions of sympathy be contributed to St. Rose Church or Hospice of NW Ohio. The family would like to extend our sincere gratitude to all of the caregivers at Kingston Perrysburg as well as Hospice who cared for mom.