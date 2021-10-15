Anna M. Grimm, 91, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away October 14, 2021. Anna’s funeral service will be held on Wednesday October 20, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 315 South College Dr. Bowling Green, Ohio 43402. Pastor Rob Spicer will officiate. Interment will follow at Tontogany Cemetery. Visitation will be held Wednesday at the church from 12:00 p.m. until the time of the service at 1:00 p.m. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home in Tontogany, Ohio. A full obituary will be published on Tuesday.

