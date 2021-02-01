Anna L. Tahy, age 83, of Wayne, Ohio passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 31, 2021 surrounded by her loving family at Wood Haven Health Care in Bowling Green, Ohio. She was born on March 19, 1937 in Portage to the late Emerson & Esther (Long) Ricard. Anna married John J. Tahy on January 16, 1965 at the Cloverdale United Methodist Church; he preceded her in passing on April 5, 2019.
Surviving Anna are her daughters, Jodi Nutter of Westlake, JoAnna (Tom) Bentley of Wayne; sister, Judith (Richard) Kendall of Portage; and grandchildren, Alison (Steven) Brubaker, Robert Bentley, Jonathan Nutter, & Margaret Bentley. She was preceded in death by her parents, Emerson & Esther; and her loving husband, John.
Anna was a 1955 graduate of Portage Township High School, and then went on to earn an Associate’s Degree from the University of Florida in 1957, a Bachelor’s Degree in Science in Home Economics from The Ohio State University in 1959, and a Master’s Degree in Home Economics from Bowling Green State University in 1986. Anna then worked as a Registered Dietician at the Grace E. Smith Cafeteria in Downtown Toledo, the Community Nursing Home in Bowling Green, the Sterling House in Bowling Green and Findlay, Otterbein Portage Valley in Pemberville, and the Seneca County Board of Developmental Disabilities. She was a member of the Cloverdale United Methodist Church, was an avid reader, and her greatest love of all was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
All services for Anna will be private. A live webcast of Anna’s service will be held on Barndt Funeral Home’s Facebook page beginning at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, February 3, 2021. Memorial donations may be made to the Cloverdale United Methodist Church, or to the Wayne Public Library. All arrangements have been handled by Barndt Funeral Home in Wayne, Ohio. On-line condolences may be sent to Anna’s family at www.barndtfuneralhome.org.