Anna C. Smearsoll, 105 of Pemberville, having lived a happy, fulfilled life, passed away, Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Kingston of Perrysburg. She was born on August 1, 1915 in Elmore, OH to Theodore and Louise (Lohrbach) Avers. She married Paul Smearsoll of Pemberville at Trinity Lutheran Church in Elmore on April 15, 1937. They farmed and raised a family together celebrating over 68 years of marriage, before Paul’s passing in August of 2005. They were very active in Webster School activities and at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Pemberville. Her ministries included: teaching Sunday School, Vacation Bible School, sewing quilts, and the Ladies Circle Bible Studies. Her many lifetime interests included: gardening, quilting, crafts, rug weaving, oil painting, music, traveling in their RV, and spending winters in Lake Wales, FL. She had a sense of humor and a strong Christian faith which she shared throughout her life. The last 15 years of her life
were spent at Genoa Retirement Center where she continued sharing her activities with friends around her, playing cards, bingo, playing hymns on the piano until she was 100, and working puzzles.
Anna is survived by her children: Lois (Joseph) Gilmore of MI, Don (Susan) Smearsoll of Greenville. Daughters-in-law: Mary Lou Smearsoll of Salem, Jeanne Smearsoll of Loveland, 12 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, Paul, she was preceded in death by her parents, sons: George and Wayne. Brothers: Walter, Albert, Henry and Richard.
Anna will be laid to rest next to Paul, in a family committal service at Pemberville Union Cemetery, Pemberville, OH. Officiating, will be Pastor Matthew Musteric. Memorials may take the form of contributions to: Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Pemberville. Those wishing to express a word of encouragement, share a memory or photo may do so at: www.marshfuneralhomes.com