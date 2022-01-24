Anna (Anne) Rose Donald, 91, passed away January 19, 2022. She was born on April 25, 1930 to Bruno and Casildes (Babione) Hench in Toledo Ohio. She married the love of her life, Thomas William Donald, on August 24, 1953. They started their family and had 4 girls. She is survived by 3 of her daughters Kathy Haver (Tom Hood), Connie Donald (Doug Black), and Mary Donald (Tom Jessor), 5 grandchildren, Matthew (Laura) and Jacob Ausderan, Andrew (Anna), Emily, and Michelle (Nolan Gill) Haver, 2 great-grandchildren, Evelyn and Matilda Ausderan, and sisters Eleanor Buckenmeyer and Lauretta Hoeffel. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Tom, daughter, Elizabeth Ann “Betty” Ausderan (Harry), a stillborn son, and brother Chuck.
Anne moved to Bowling Green after her marriage to Tom, and was very active in the community. She belonged to the Wood County Hospital Guild, Wood County Genealogical Society, Black Swamp Quilters Guild, and was a member of St. Thomas More University Parish.
Anne’s life was a richly quilted tapestry. Her gregarious nature, adventurous spirit and playful curiosity was evident in all she did: As an avid gardener, she was among the first people in town to tear up their front lawn and plant it with flowers, herbs and native plants that would have delighted even Monet.
Her culinary exploits were equally adventurous as she experimented with a wide variety of dishes. She also loved baking, but above all this fervor for creating interesting foods, Anne loved nothing more then gathering together the people she loved, of which there were so many!
She learned to sew and made most of the clothing she and her four daughters wore. Later, she parlayed her sewing skills into creative quilt making.
She took flying lessons, secured her pilot’s license and took each of her daughters up in the sky for a bird’s eye view of the region they all call home.
Other interests included travel, history and genealogy, bridge and scrabble.
Anne always had love in her heart and was a very passionate and compassionate person.
An Open House Celebration of Anne’s life will be held on April 24, 2022 at the Simpson Building, 1291 Conneaut, Bowling Green, Ohio from 1:30-4:30
Special thank you to Southern Care Hospice and the staff at St. Clare Commons for their care of mom in her last years.