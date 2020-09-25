Ann L. Busch, age 91, of Wayne, Ohio passed away peacefully on Thursday (September 24, 2020) at Wood County Hospital in Bowling Green, Ohio. She was born on September 17, 1929 in Pemberville, Ohio to the late Clarence D. & Glada C. (Woodruff) Weiker. She married Harry G. Busch on October 25, 1947 in Latcha, Ohio and he passed away on July 27, 2007.
Surviving are her daughters, Diana (Chris) Fouts of Wayne, Ohio, Terry (Howard) Beck of Bradner, Ohio, Kathy Cramer of Dandridge, Tennessee; brother, Nelson (Mary) Weiker of Indiana; 7 grandchildren, Stacee (Brian) Shultz, Aaron (Nicole) Beck, Brian (Stacia)Brown, Matthew Beck, Alicia Brown, Cody (Haley) Brown, Dakota (Ashton) Brown; 10 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild, Haven Brown to be born in October; and her lifelong friend, Pat Sawyer. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence & Glada; husband, Harry; step-mother, Mae Maxwell; sisters, Verna Nelson, Leona Lang; infant brothers, Clarence & Harold; grand-daughter, Tina Fouts; great-grand-daughter, Danielle Brown.
Ann was a 1947 Graduate of Montgomery Township High School. She was a member of St. James Lutheran Church, TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) where she was a leader and Girl Scouts where she was a leader also. She enjoyed camping and the annual trip’s to Florida with her husband Harry and especially spending time with her family and friends.
Friends will be received from 2-4 & 6-8 PM Monday (September 28, 2020) at Barndt Funeral Home in Wayne, Ohio where a Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:00 AM Tuesday (September 29, 2020) with Pastor Melanie Haack and Pastor Ron Merritt officiating. Burial will be in Graham Cemetery near Wayne, Ohio with a bereavement luncheon following burial at the Wayne Volunteer Fire Department. Due to Covid-19 face mask will be required and social distancing will be observed. Memorial donations may be made to the Greater Toledo Challenger Little League, Wayne Public Library or God’s Food Store House in Bradner, Ohio. On-line condolences may be sent to Ann’s family at www.barndtfuneralhome.org.