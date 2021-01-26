Anita Marie Fletcher, 65, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away January 23, 2021 at home with her family by her side. She was born September 8, 1955 in Bowling Green, Ohio to Emery and Emma (Spratford) Dauer. She married Perry Fletcher on March 22, 1974; he survives. Anita worked at BGSU in the custodial department for 27 years, retiring on November 30, 2014. Once retired, she enjoyed spending time with her family, babysitting her granddaughter, Bailey, and playing bingo on Thursday nights. Her kindness and love will be missed greatly.
She is survived by spouse, Perry Fletcher, children: Keri (Brett) Niceley of Bowling Green, OH, Kim (Ray) Terrell of Denver, CO, and Cory (Heather) Fletcher of Bowling Green, OH; grandchildren: Kennedy, and Brady Niceley, Ethan, Haden, and Bailey Fletcher; sister, Margret Dauer, brother Ted (Vicky Chandler) Dauer, and special friend Patsy Farrell. She is preceded in death by her parents Emery and Emma Dauer, mother-in-law Cynthia Fletcher, and son-in-law Ray Terrell.
A memorial in Anita’s honor will be at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Bridge Hospice.