Andrew F. Stewart Jr., 77, died Thursday, August 11, 2022 in hospice care in Bowling Green, Ohio. Born January 17, 1945, in Kansas City, Kansas, he was the son of Andrew and June (Simons) Stewart. A graduate of Argentine High School (KCK), he attended Kansas State University and Rockhurst College. He married Rosemary Wood on June 25, 1966, at the Rosedale United Methodist Church in Kansas City, Kansas. Andrew and Rosemary have raised 3 children and celebrated 56 years of marriage together.
Andrew worked for Owens Corning Fiberglass for 25 years as a system analyst before he retired. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Bowling Green and a longtime resident of Wood County, a member of the Scottish Rite, and an Airforce Reserve Veteran. His favorite past time was spending time with his family especially his grandchildren.