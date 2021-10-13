Andrew “Andy” Charles Socie, 39, of Wayne, Ohio, passed away on October 8, 2021. He was born to parents Kenneth J. Socie and Ginger L. (Schoettley) Socie, on July 22, 1982, in Toledo, OH.
He graduated from Central Catholic High School in 2000. He went on to become a volunteer firefighter/EMT for the Washington Township Fire Department and stayed with the department for 10 years before moving to Wayne, Ohio where he was briefly on the fire department there.
Andrew chose a career in marine construction working alongside his father and grandfather building bridges, docks and dredging at The Wohlleb-Socie Company for 21 years, and most recently for the Geo. Gradel Company. He belonged to Millwright/PileDriver’s Local #1090. Andy also belonged to the Masonic Lodge #561 in North Baltimore, Ohio, and at a young age he belonged to Boy Scout Troop #123 from Messiah Lutheran Church in Point Place where he grew up.
His daughter, Amanda Socie, brought so much joy into Andy’s life. He spent time with her on many fun projects and 4-H showings for the Wood County Fair and encouraged Amanda to raise the pigs she caught at the fair. Amanda and Andy would spend summers with the Northwestern Ohio Live Steamers, a large-scale model railroading club. Amanda was the bright spot in his life.
Andy’s favorite activities included smoking meats and cheeses, some of which were raised on his farm. Each year his family and friends were invited to his home where he would share his hog roasting talents. Recently, Andy began woodworking, but he felt most comfortable working on his farm with his long-time companion, Melissa Mohney, raising animals and growing vegetables that would end up on their dinner table.
In addition to his daughters, Amanda Socie and Alexis Suman, and companion Melissa Mohney, Andy is survived by his parents Ken and Ginger Socie; and sisters, Missy (Joe) Berardi, Jenny (Kris Smith) Socie, Amy (fiancé Bobby Bair) Socie, and nieces Stella and Sophia Berardi. He also will be lovingly remembered by Johnathan Mohney and Emma Worley, and aunts, uncles and cousins and their families.
He was preceded in death by paternal grandparents, Fred and E. Marie Socie, and maternal grandparents, Tom and Bonnie Schoettley.
Friends and family are invited to David R. Jasin-Hoening Funeral Home and Crematory, 5300 Summit Street, Toledo, Ohio on Thursday, October 14 from 4-7 p.m. and Friday, October 15 from 4-7 p.m. to share their memories of Andy with his family. A luncheon is planned on Saturday, October 16 at Point Place United Church of Christ, 4920 – 297th Street, Toledo from 12:30-3:00 p.m.
The family suggest memorial contributions in Andy’s name to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (namitoledo.org) or to the donor’s choice. Online expressions of sympathy may be made by visiting www.hoeningfuneralhome.com.