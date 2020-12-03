Amy L. Boyer, 49, of North Baltimore, passed away on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at her residence. She was born on February 7, 1971, in Bowling Green to the late Ronald and Janet (Gleim) Rader. She married Michael Boyer on September 12, 1992, and he survives.
Amy is also survived by her son, Garrett (Rachel Peters) Boyer of North Baltimore; daughter, Bailey Boyer of North Baltimore; brother, Christopher Rader of Ottawa.
Amy was employed at Integrity Chiropractic & Wellness in Findlay.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at Smith-Crates Funeral Home, North Baltimore. Burial will be in New Maplewood Cemetery, North Baltimore.
Visitation will be held from 2:00-4:00 and 6:00-8:00 p.m., Monday at Smith-Crates Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.
