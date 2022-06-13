Amber Robinson-Asmus, 48, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away Friday, June 3, 2022. She was born on July 19, 1973 to Valerie (Leist) and Dennis Robinson.
Amber graduated from Bowing Green High School in 1992. She was known for her love of all animals. She was a big supporter of several organizations: St. Jude Children’s Hospital, Back to the Wild, and Natures Nursery to name a few. Last year she was featured for starting the Wood County Ohio & Surrounding Area Pets Lost & Found Facebook Group. She made it her mission to help lost pets reconnect with their families.
She is survived by her son, Gage Asmus (Kristina Budai); mother, Valerie (Gaius) Sommer; father, Dennis (Lil) Robinson; granddaughters: Emery and baby girl on the way; step-sister, Amy Kessler; best friends: Deena, Holly, Kim, Theresa, Mark and Christie; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. Amber was preceded in death by her maternal and paternal grandparents.
Memorial contributions in Amber’s honor may be gifted to Natures Nursery or the Wood County Humane Society.
Visitation for Amber will be held on Friday, June 17, 2022 from 1:00 pm until the time of her Celebration of Life service at 4:00 pm at Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home, 1460 W. Wooster Street, Bowling Green, Ohio.
