Amaline (Amy) Turni Stephan, 91, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away Tuesday May 25, 2021. She was born March 29, 1930 in Herrin, Illinois to the late Angelo and Rose (Nebuloni) Turni.
Amaline attended St. Mary’s Catholic Grade School and graduated from Herrin High School. She attended Southern Illinois University where she obtained her Bachelor’s degree with a double major in French and Spanish and then went on to attend Bowling Green State University where she obtained her Master’s degree in Spanish.
She taught French and Spanish for Bowling Green City Schools High School and Junior High for nearly 30 years. She was a devout member of St. Aloysius Catholic Church where she served as president of the St. Aloysius school board while her children attended school there.
She is survived by her sister Cynthia Turni of Davie, Florida, brother Gene (JoAnn) Turni of New Orleans, Louisiana, daughter Carol Ann Stephan-Turni (Stephan Weigle) of Cincinnati, Ohio, son Charles “Chuck” Stephan Jr. of Cleveland, Ohio and grandchildren Alexis Sophia Weigle, Natalie Rose Weigle and Julia Anne Stephan.
Her family would like you to know that above all Amaline loved her children and her grand-children, her brother and sister, her nieces and nephews, her cherished cousins in Arconate, Italy, her friends, her neighbors and her students. She was fiercely strong and independent and had a zest for life and she loved to laugh. She was a devoted teacher taking her students to Mexico and Spain. She loved all things in nature especially her flower garden, birds, dogs and cats - stray cats found a forever home at her patio door. Amaline was always on-the-go: traveling, playing bridge, lunching with friends, going to the theater and to the movies.
Amaline will be returning home to Herrin, Illinois for burial beside her parents and grandparents. Amaline, take with you all of our love. Godspeed.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Dunn Funeral Home, located in the Historical District of Bowling Green at 408 West Wooster St.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Audubon Society, The Sierra Club, St. Jude Children’s Hospital, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center.
