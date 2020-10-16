Amador “Smoke” Perez, 90, of Weston, Ohio passed away October 14, 2020. He was born April 30, 1930 in Realitos, Texas to the late Fredrico and Innocente (Garza) Perez. He married Chloetta “Coke” McMaster on January 7, 1955 and after 60 years of marriage; she preceded him in death in 2015.
Amador served his country proudly as a Sergeant in the United States Army during the Korean War. He was a Purple Heart and Bronze Star recipient. God, family, and country were always his priorities. He was a lifetime member of the American Legion in Custar, Ohio. Amador proudly provided for his family, known for his excellent welding skills that he obtained working for Local 55 Iron Workers-Toledo, Ohio. He enjoyed baseball, spending time fishing, watching Westerns, and attending his grandchildren’s sporting events. He cherished his family and his greatest joy in life came from the time he spent with them.
He is survived by his children Becky (Fred) Sager of Weston, Ohio, Susan Gamby (Rob Johns) of Bowling Green, Ohio, Tina (Jack) Lay of Weston, Ohio, Scott (Jane) Perez of Weston, Ohio and Mark (Carla) Perez of Woodville, Ohio, 9 grandchildren, 4 step-grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, 4 step-great-grandchildren and brothers Adan Perez and Abel Perez. Amador is preceded in death by brothers Gilbert Perez, Amado Perez, and sister Tila Post.
A Graveside Service will be held on Thursday October 22, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Wood County Memory Gardens in Bowling Green. Friends and family are welcome to attend. Full Military Honors will be rendered by the Wood County Honor Detail.
Memorial contributions may be given in his memory to The American Legion in Custar, Ohio.
