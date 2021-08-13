Alyne K. Rist, age 88 of Pemberville, Ohio went home to be with her Lord and Savior, on Thursday, August 12, 2021 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Toledo. She was born at home on the family farm, October 1, 1932 in Pemberville, to Frederick and Caroline (Miller) Wegman. On August 8, 1953 she married George Rist in Pemberville, OH. Alyne and George raised 4 children and celebrated nearly 54 years of marriage, before George’s passing in 2007.
Alyne was a homemaker taking care of her husband and children. She was a former member of Salem Lutheran Church on Bradner Rd in Pemberville. In her free time, she liked crocheting, sewing, and bowling. She enjoyed baseball and was an avid Cleveland Indians fan. Her greatest love was her family, especially her grandchildren.
Left to cherish Alyne’s memory are her children: Frederick (Bonnie) Rist of Pemberville, Robert (Sherry) Rist of FL, Kathy (James) Barnes of Pemberville,
Tina (Alex) Dowger of Streetsboro, OH, 11 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. Sisters-in-law: Joyce Wegman, Margie Wegman, Phyllis Rist and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband George, she was preceded in death by her parents, granddaughter: Melanie Rae Rist and brothers: Martin, Cart, Art, Earl, and Ted Wegman and Paul Miller.
Family and friends will be received 10 a.m. – 12 p.m., with a funeral service at 12 p.m., Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at Marsh & Marsteller Funeral Home, 4094 State Route 105, Pemberville. Officiating will be, Rev. James Budke. Interment will be in Pemberville Cemetery, Pemberville, OH. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials take the form of contributions to: Hospice of Northwest Ohio or The Daughter Project. On-line condolences may be shared with the family at www.marshfuneralhomes.com.