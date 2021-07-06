Allyn “Al” Kent Euler, 76, of Bowling Green, OH, passed away July 4, 2021, at his home surrounded by his Family. He was born October 8, 1944, in Toledo, OH to Alton & Elmolie (Coale) Euler.
He married Beverly (Meier) August 17, 1974. She survives along with sons, Abe (Kylee) of Bowling Green, OH and Jason (Tiffiney) of Perrysburg, OH, grandchildren, Trenton, Kaylynn, Colton, Brody, Bailey, Madison & Natalie. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Growing up on the family farm Al learned many valuable skills and work ethic that would prove to be invaluable throughout his life. He graduated from Otsego High School in 1962 where he excelled at football, baseball & basketball. He was proud of being the first quarterback as a Freshman of the newly consolidated School District. After High School Al attended the University of Findlay graduating with a Bachelors Degree in Physical Education and was also a Pitcher on the Baseball team. For a short period of time after college he was a teacher at Otsego High School and coached football and baseball.
He would later return to his roots of farming and began his entrepreneurial career owning and operating with his wife Bev, Mad Anthony’s, Mail Pouch Saloon, Doc’s & Side Trac. Many would refer to him as “Doc”. In addition, he would also begin “Euler Builders” building many homes in the area. Al, loved the community and served as Washington Township Trustee for 16 years, Vice Chair of the Wood County Township Association & was on the first Northwest Ambulance Board.
In his spare time Al loved Coaching his sons in little league baseball, little knights basketball and brought American Legion baseball back to Tontogany in the early 90’s. He loved fishing at Lake Erie “get it in the boat!”, playing euchre, hunting in Ridgeway PA, combing the local area for morel mushrooms and was an avid Ohio State Buckeye & Lions fan.
In his later years he would spend many winters in Cedar Key Fla. & time at the “Whitetail Tavern” where everyone was welcome. He was truly a jack of all trades and a friend and helper to so many people. Al was an exceptional loving husband of 46 years & a proud loving father and grandfather. “We love you more!”
At Al’s request services will be private. Due to his love of youth sports the Family suggests memorial donations to the Tontogany Recreation Council-17438 Harley Wood Drive Bowling Green OH 43402 or (14U Girls Softball) SGS Magic Euler-26067 Willowbend Perrysburg OH 43551. Arrangements have been entrusted to Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home, Tontogany, OH. To leave an online memory please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com