Allen S. Hartle, 64 of Tazewell TN, formerly of Haskins Ohio passed away peacefully in his home August 15,2021 after a short battle with cancer.
He is survived by his wife of 43 years Laurie (German). Son Seth (Jen) and daughter Amanda White (Wes) both in Tennessee.
5 grandchildren Arynn, Wesley, Connor, Harlow and McKenna, his mother Gwendolyn Hartley, sister Debbie Klasen both if Bowling Green.
Allen was a 1975 graduate of Otsego High School, Tontogany Ohio. And served in the United States Navy from 1975-1976.
He worked at Blako Industries in Dunbrudge Ohio for 32 years until their closing. He was then employed with Walmart Tire & Lube & T. H. Plastics both in Bowling Green until he moved to Tennessee. He recently worked at Homesteaders Trailers of New Tazewell TN.
Hartley was a karate instructor for Action School of Martial Arts in Grand Rapids Ohio for over 5 years.
He enjoyed spending time with family, baking cookies to share with co-workers and feeding the hummingbirds. He loved riding his Indian motorcycle through the mountains of Tennessee.
Allen was preceded in death by an infant son Calvin James, his father Calvin Hartley and his brother Jeff Hartley.
He will be greatly missed.
Monetary donations can be made in his name to St Judes Children’s Hospital
A memorial service will be held on Saturday August 28th, 2021 @ 2 pm at New Tazewell United Methodist church at 965 Old Knoxville Road, New Tazewell, TN 37825.