Allen Lee Dean, age 69, of McClure, formerly of Bradner, passed away Monday, April 5, 2021 at the Henry County Hospital in Napoleon, Ohio.
He was born on August 29, 1951 in Bowling Green, Ohio to the late Elmer Willard & Nina D. (Walters) Dean. Allen married Dorothy Dean Robertson, and they later divorced. He then married Louise E. Compton on May 18, 2013 at the Westhope Bible Church near McClure.
Surviving Allen is his loving wife, Louise; daughters, Somer (Mel) Harnett of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Breana (Steven Stein) Estep of Defiance; son, Shawn (Melinda) Hudson of Simi Valley, California; grandchildren, Gavin, Peyton, Toby, Sydney, Olivia; siblings, Jerry (Jeanie) Dean of Bradner, Ronald Dean of Risingsun, Roger Dean of Fostoria, Michael Dean of Anderson, Indiana, Linda (Fred) Bowman of Fostoria, Randy Dean of Risingsun, Robert (Rose) Dean of Fostoria, Thomas (Cathy) Dean of Wayne, Timothy (Tammy) Dean of Risingsun, Suzanne Thomason of Fostoria; brother-in-law, Raymond Ritter of Fremont.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer & Nina; sister, Patricia Ritter; and infant daughter in 1972.
Allen served his country proudly in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He then worked many years as a Brick & Block Mason for the Bricklayer’s Union, and also alongside his brothers in the various family Brick Laying Masonry Businesses. Among many hobbies, Allen enjoyed riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycle, hunting, was a NASCAR fan, was an avid & wonderful Karaoke Singer, loved taking care of his cats, and his greatest love of all was spending time with his family.
Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, April 9, 2021 at Barndt Funeral Home in Wayne, Ohio, where a Celebration of Life Service will begin Friday at 1 p.m. with Pastor Ron Merritt Officiating. Military Honors will be performed by the Wood County Military Detail.
Due to Covid-19 masks will be required and social distancing will be observed. A live webcasting of Allen’s service will be held on Barndt Funeral Home’s Facebook page for anyone unable to attend.
Memorial donations may be made to Allen’s family. On-line condolences may be sent to Allen’s family at www.barndtfuneralhome.org.