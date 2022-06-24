Allen Joseph Heringhaus, 71, of Bowling Green, Ohio, passed away Friday June 24, 2022. He was born August 30, 1950, in Lima, Ohio, to the late Robert and Alma (Gulker) Heringhaus.
Allen graduated from Ottawa Glandorf High School in 1968. He was an accomplished musician and had his own band called the “King Quartet” and was a member of the University of Toledo marching band.
Following the family tradition, Allen and his brother Bill owned and operated Heringhaus Furniture in Bowling Green for 45 years. He took great pride in his work and assisting others.
Allen had a larger than life personality, loved conversations with family and friends, and enjoyed following BGSU and Cleveland sports. On the weekends in the summer, you could find Allen spending time on Lake Erie, and in the winter, he followed the sun to Cancun and Florida.
Along with his wife of nearly 46 years, Pamela (Kaufman), Allen is survived by his children Laura Heringhaus (Marlon Sierra) of Perrysburg, Ohio, Mark (Shannon) Heringhaus of Huntersville, North Carolina and Brett Heringhaus of Lambertville, Michigan, grandchildren Drew Heringhaus, Grace Heringhaus and Philomina Sierra. He is also survived by his siblings Ann Heringhaus (Russ Kersh) of Blacklick, Ohio, James (Chris) Heringhaus of Ottawa, Ohio and Donald (Kay) Heringhaus of Ottawa, Ohio, sisters-in-law Jane Heringhaus, Marlene Heringhaus and Mary Heringhaus and his grand-dogs.
He was preceded in death by his siblings Bernard Heringhaus, William Heringhaus, Thomas Heringhaus and Mary Jane (Don) Schmenk.
An Open House will be held Monday June 27, 2022 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Allen’s Home. A Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday June 28, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Thomas More University Parish, 425 Thurstin St. Bowling Green, Ohio 43402. Father Jeff Walker will officiate. Following the Funeral Mass, A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held at Beckett’s Burger Bar (former Kaufman’s location), 163. S. Main St. Bowling Green, Ohio. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Dunn Funeral Home in Bowling Green.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given at bethematch.org or LLS.org.
To share an online condolence or fond memory with the family please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com.