Allen D. Bowers, 85, of Deshler, died on Friday August 26, 2022 at the Bridge Hospice Care Center, Findlay, Ohio. He was born in Pontiac, Michigan on June 4, 1937 the son of the late Clarence and Elsie (Donaldson) Bowers. In 2001 he married his high school sweetheart Dina (Scheerer) Bowers, and she survives.
Survivors include his sons, Ray (Aryann) Bowers, of Bowling Green, Darryl (Laura) Newcomer, of North Baltimore, Ohio, Rick Newcomer, of Columbus, Ohio and Michael Newcomer, of Findlay. A daughter, Victoria Marie (Justin) Hendren, of McComb and a brother, Bob (Gerda) Bowers, of Venice, Florida. His grandchildren include, Baylee and Mackenzy Bowers, Austen, Logan, Cameron, Ian, and Aiden Hendren, Garrett Clark-Rader, and Levi Newcomer, and a great grandchild, Liam Hendren. Preceding him in death were his parents, and a son, Earl “Peanut” Newcomer.